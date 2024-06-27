Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,072 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

CC stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

