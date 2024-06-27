Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
