Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,971 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 390,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.8 %

Vimeo stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.