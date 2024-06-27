Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $251,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,552,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,177.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

