Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $274,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
CIVB opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.80.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Civista Bancshares Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
