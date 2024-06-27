Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

