Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $956.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

