Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head-To-Head Review

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Quantum Solar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 5.11% 7.48% 3.85% Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $2.13 billion 19.36 $48.57 million $0.32 384.97 Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Datadog and Quantum Solar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datadog and Quantum Solar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 4 25 1 2.84 Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $136.04, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%.

Summary

Datadog beats Quantum Solar Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

