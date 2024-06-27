QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 3,300 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $16,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,148,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,090.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28.

On Monday, April 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98.

QS stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 202.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

