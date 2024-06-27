REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Owen Wilson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$196.98 ($131.32), for a total value of A$196,980.00 ($131,320.00).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$191.75 ($127.83), for a total value of A$191,750.00 ($127,833.33).
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
