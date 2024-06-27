Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

