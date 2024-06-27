Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 0.7 %
RDI opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
