Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -284.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

