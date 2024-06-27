Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

