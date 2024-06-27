Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
