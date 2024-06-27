Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sally Johnson Buys 2,493 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($14,610.76).

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.5 %

LON RTO opened at GBX 460.80 ($5.85) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.12. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.34) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.48) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.66).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

