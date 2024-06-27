Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.1 %

CCL stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

