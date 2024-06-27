Reviewing Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) & CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -1.25 Arcutis Biotherapeutics $59.61 million 18.04 -$262.14 million ($2.93) -3.17

Profitability

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -46.11% Arcutis Biotherapeutics -204.35% -197.28% -60.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CannaPharmaRX and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 173.14%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical ZORYVE for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical JAK1 inhibitor for alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.