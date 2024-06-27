Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Director Wayne Hubert Purchases 752,000 Shares

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert bought 752,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,560.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Revival Gold stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Revival Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

