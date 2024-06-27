Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

