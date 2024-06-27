Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,250,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

