Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

