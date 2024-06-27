Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

