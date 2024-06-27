Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 168 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

