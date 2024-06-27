Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NUMV opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

