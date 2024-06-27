Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 213 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

