Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 28,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

