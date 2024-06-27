Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 310 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $480.37 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

