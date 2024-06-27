Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,427 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,081,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,785,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

