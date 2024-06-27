Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

