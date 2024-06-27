Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.