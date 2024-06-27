Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.56 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

