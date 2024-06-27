Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $438.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.57. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

