Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

