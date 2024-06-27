Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.52. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

