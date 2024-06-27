Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,514,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

