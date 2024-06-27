Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

DMXF stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

