Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

Shares of MU stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

