Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $972,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.