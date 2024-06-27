Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.