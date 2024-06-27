Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.