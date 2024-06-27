Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $528.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.04. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

