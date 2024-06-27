Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUMG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $375.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

