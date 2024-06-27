Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

