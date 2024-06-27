Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,687 shares of company stock worth $60,982,173. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

