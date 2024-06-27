Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

