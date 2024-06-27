Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

