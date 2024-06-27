Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

