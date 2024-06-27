Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $531.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.52 and a 200 day moving average of $525.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

