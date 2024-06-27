Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:SYLD opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

