Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,457,000 after buying an additional 161,509 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY opened at $901.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $804.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $909.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.