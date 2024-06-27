Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.